Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.50

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as high as $2.60. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 8,566 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
Further Reading
