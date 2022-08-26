Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.50

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as high as $2.60. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 8,566 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Further Reading

