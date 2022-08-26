Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$17.22 and last traded at C$17.22. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.84.

Currency Exchange International Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57. The firm has a market cap of C$110.54 million and a P/E ratio of 20.26.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.92 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Currency Exchange International

Currency Exchange International, Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money service and payment businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, bitcoin and ether cryptocurrencies, gold bullion coins and bars, multi-currency cash passport, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

