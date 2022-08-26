CUTcoin (CUT) Hits Market Capitalization of $335,053.80

CUTcoin (CUT) traded down 69% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 68.6% lower against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $335,053.80 and $109.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00103971 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00030636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00255734 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00029974 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,930,742 coins and its circulating supply is 161,930,742 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

