CyberMiles (CMT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $30,224.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,769.55 or 0.99831825 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024802 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00031434 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00261551 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00059666 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000989 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004705 BTC.
CyberMiles Profile
CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles.
CyberMiles Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.