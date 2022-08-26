Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 18,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 645,711 shares.The stock last traded at $7.48 and had previously closed at $7.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.37). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth approximately $16,704,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 654,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,081,000 after purchasing an additional 635,953 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Further Reading

