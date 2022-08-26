Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 18,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 645,711 shares.The stock last traded at $7.48 and had previously closed at $7.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.
Dada Nexus Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth approximately $16,704,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 654,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,081,000 after purchasing an additional 635,953 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.