DAEX (DAX) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

DAEX (DAX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, DAEX has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $274.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003813 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00128145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082416 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain.

DAEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

