DAOstack (GEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $365,492.41

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 25.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $365,492.41 and approximately $625.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,626.05 or 1.00009483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00057755 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00025605 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

