DAOventures Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $169,816.17 and approximately $1,037.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008864 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000834 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars.

