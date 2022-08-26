dAppstore (DAPPX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133,493.19

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. dAppstore has a total market cap of $133,493.19 and approximately $66,377.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dAppstore has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One dAppstore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.70 or 0.00785263 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016447 BTC.
dAppstore Coin Profile
dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,350,000 coins. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore.
Buying and Selling dAppstore
