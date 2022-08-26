Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the July 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Knights Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Data Knights Acquisition by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,433,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 452,032 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,307,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 73.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 838,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 354,900 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Data Knights Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKDCA opened at $10.33 on Friday. Data Knights Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

