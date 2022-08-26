David P. Sweitzer Sells 11,418 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $78,441.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

QRHC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 104,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,781. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of -99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 355,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $1,611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 298,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

