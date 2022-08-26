David P. Sweitzer Sells 11,418 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $78,441.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Quest Resource Stock Performance
QRHC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 104,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,781. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of -99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Quest Resource
Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quest Resource (QRHC)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.