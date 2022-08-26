Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00004170 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $65.96 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003746 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00128531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00081773 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

According to CryptoCompare, "The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. "

