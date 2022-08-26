DecentBet Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DecentBet has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $36,832.87 and approximately $68.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

