Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the July 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of DBCCF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,596. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Decibel Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

