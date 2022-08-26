Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Down 58.2% in August

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the July 31st total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Deep Yellow Stock Performance
Deep Yellow stock remained flat at $0.61 during midday trading on Friday. 139,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,967. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. Deep Yellow has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.02.
About Deep Yellow
