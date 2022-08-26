Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $447.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $393.00 to $447.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $388.15 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.19.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

