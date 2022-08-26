Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $447.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $393.00 to $447.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $407.68.
Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $388.15 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
