Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $415.00 at Oppenheimer

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company stock opened at $388.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 37.0% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 32.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 131.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 76,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 43,326 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

