Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 166.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 175,195 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Deere & Company by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,490,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DE traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.43. 33,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,855. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.29 and its 200-day moving average is $364.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

