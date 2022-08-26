Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $77.12

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 77.12 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 77.42 ($0.94), with a volume of 1735761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.60 ($1.00).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.06) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.33) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 137.20 ($1.66).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deliveroo Company Profile

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03), for a total value of £34,345.95 ($41,500.66). Insiders sold 121,123 shares of company stock worth $10,538,219 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

