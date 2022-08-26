Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 294,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,448. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

