Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

