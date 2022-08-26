Delphy (DPY) Market Cap Tops $307,408.10

Delphy (DPY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $307,408.10 and approximately $28,195.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003774 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00128074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082562 BTC.

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

