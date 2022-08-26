Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Delta Apparel Stock Up 1.7 %

DLA stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $138.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.31). Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 390,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 10.9% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 344,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,782,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 15.2% in the first quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 91,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.