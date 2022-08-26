Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Delta Apparel Stock Up 1.7 %
DLA stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $138.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.61.
Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.31). Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Delta Apparel
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.
