Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Downgraded to “Reduce” at Cheuvreux

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 215.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of 290.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Demant A/S from 325.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Demant A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Trading Down 1.8 %

WILYY stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.