Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts Sells 2,404 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $79,860.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,202,993 shares in the company, valued at $73,183,427.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

DNLI stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after buying an additional 137,462 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,029.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

