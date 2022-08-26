Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $12.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Denny’s to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ DENN opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Denny’s Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 42.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 37,959 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,509 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 98.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 105,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 52,183 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth $480,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth $136,000.

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.