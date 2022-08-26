Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target Raised to $10.50

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DESP. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Despegar.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $561.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.90. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.37.

Institutional Trading of Despegar.com

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 73,541 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,064,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,999,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Despegar.com

(Get Rating)

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.