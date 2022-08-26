Destination Wealth Management Acquires 14,114 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 12.97% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $18,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $260,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IMTB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.91. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,543. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07.

