Destination Wealth Management Buys 2,568 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $9.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.49. 41,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $324.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

