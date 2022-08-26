Destination Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned about 0.21% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.25. 505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,873. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $111.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average of $98.61.

