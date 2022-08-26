Destination Wealth Management Has $12.58 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $12,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,617,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,741,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,782,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,728,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

RYT traded up $5.50 on Friday, hitting $273.22. 12,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,398. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $227.97 and a 12 month high of $327.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.22 and its 200-day moving average is $265.79.

