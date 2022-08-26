Destination Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 416,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

EFA stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,091,926. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

