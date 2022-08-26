Destination Wealth Management Purchases 485 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $131.14. 29,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,845. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.96. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

