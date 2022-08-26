Destination Wealth Management Sells 6,728 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $8.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,156,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,302,612. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.08 and its 200-day moving average is $319.38.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

