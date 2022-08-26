Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Destiny Media Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS DSNY remained flat at $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.59.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Destiny Media Technologies (DSNY)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.