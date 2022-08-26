Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DSNY remained flat at $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

