Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target to $17.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of BHR opened at $5.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $415.18 million, a P/E ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 2.51. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.