Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $625.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PANW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $640.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $654.88.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.9 %

PANW opened at $575.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $509.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.88. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $421.55 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.61, a PEG ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total transaction of $1,647,156.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,142 shares in the company, valued at $253,605,136.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,466 shares of company stock valued at $417,451,666. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

