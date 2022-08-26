Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $24.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 117.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.52.
Peloton Interactive Stock Down 18.3 %
PTON opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.43. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $120.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
