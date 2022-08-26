Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $36.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

