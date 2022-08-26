Dev Protocol (DEV) Market Capitalization Tops $434,497.27

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $434,497.27 and approximately $3,674.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009199 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000828 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.