dHedge DAO Market Capitalization Tops $5.03 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $5.03 million and $132,361.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000773 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003800 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00128924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032414 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00082707 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,539,533 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge.

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.