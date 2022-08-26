DIAMOND (DIAMOND) Price Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. One DIAMOND coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.90 or 0.00120263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIAMOND has a market capitalization of $14,268.90 and approximately $205,947.00 worth of DIAMOND was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIAMOND has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

DIAMOND Profile

DIAMOND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. DIAMOND’s official website is bit.diamonds. DIAMOND’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIAMOND is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DIAMOND

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIAMOND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIAMOND should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIAMOND using one of the exchanges listed above.

