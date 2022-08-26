DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP John Edward Hayes III Sells 16,219 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.37.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

