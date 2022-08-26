Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Update

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 887.7% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Digerati Technologies Stock Performance

Digerati Technologies stock remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,555. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.33. Digerati Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Digerati Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 30.01%.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.