DigiByte Price Hits $0.0108 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $167.98 million and $8.72 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000619 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,598,536,193 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is www.digibyte.io.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
