Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGIW) Short Interest Update

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGIW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Digital Brands Group Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of DBGIW opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12. Digital Brands Group has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $2.07.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.