Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.

Digital Turbine Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ:APPS traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.94. 44,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,168. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Digital Turbine by 84.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 274,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 125,286 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Digital Turbine by 194.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 87,958 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 163.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Digital Turbine by 41.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 511.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 72,836 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.