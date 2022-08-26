Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 36,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,622,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 8.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

