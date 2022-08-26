DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.0106 on Top Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $14.85 million and $352,576.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00221664 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001468 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00009971 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.29 or 0.00453299 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,398,138,008 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

