Digitalcoin Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $81,572.43 and approximately $27.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,691.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.59 or 0.07527812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00168422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00260373 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.60 or 0.00708501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.00576939 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,423,768 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.